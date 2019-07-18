Poor in MP getting up to Rs 20,000 a month electricity bills, claims BJP

By PTI

BHOPAL: Members of the opposition BJP staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly Thursday after the Speaker did not allow a discussion over alleged inflated electricity bills being given to slum dwellers.

The issue was raised just after the Question Hour by Narottam Mishra (BJP), who alleged that inflated electricity bills are being sent to slum dwellers and the poor despite the Congress government's announcement to halve the power bills.

Mishra said the previous BJP government was providing power to the poor under the `Sambal Yojana' at Rs 200 a month, which the Congress administration reduced to Rs 100 per month.

Despite a reduction in tariff, electricity bills ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month are being sent to poor consumers, he alleged. Mishra demanded a discussion in the House over the issue.

Speaker N P Prajapati, however, did not accept the BJP's plea, saying the issue had been already discussed a couple of days ago.

After the Speakers refusal, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava announced a walkout from the House, alleging frequent power cuts are taking place in the state and inflated bills are being issued.

Even slum dwellers are getting electricity bills ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 a month, he said.

When BJP members were leaving the House, Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh said he was ready to give reply over the matter.