Priyanka Gandhi requests Yogi Adityanath to keep security at minimum during her Uttar Pradesh visits

Referring to her and her mother Sonia Gandhi's visit to Raebareli in June, Priyanka said 22 vehicles were in their convoy, causing inconvenience to people.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state for the convenience of people.

In a letter sent to Adityanath on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I appreciate the security arrangements made by the police and administration during my visit to the state but it causes a lot of inconvenience to the people and this troubles me."

"Since I am a 'sewak' of people, they should not face any trouble because of me," she said.

Referring to her and her mother Sonia Gandhi's visit to Raebareli in June, she said 22 vehicles were in their convoy, causing inconvenience to people.

In Delhi and other states, she wrote, there was no such problem and only one security vehicle moves along with her and requested the UP chief minister to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state.

