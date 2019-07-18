Home Nation

Raipur diary: Chhattisgarh police launches campaign against drug abuse

A new court of Additional District Judge in Jashpur brings much needed relief to the stakeholders, clients and the parties concerned.

By Ejaz Kaiser
‘Jio Khulkar’ campaign against drug abuse

Chhattisgarh police launched a campaign against drug abuse named ‘Jio Khulkar’ which is set to be carried out jointly with the social welfare department and other voluntary organisations. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in the business of intoxicating drugs.

Vulnerable areas such as schools, colleges will be identified where anti-drug awareness campaigns will be conducted. Abusers will be rehabituated by launching a helpline and by setting up counselling centres.

Nodal officer CSP (Durg) Vivek Shukla said there will be a separate Facebook page and WhatsApp group for ‘Jio Khulkar’ to regularly update the activities undertaken under the campaign.

Oxy-reading zone gains following

A unique Oxy-reading zone in Raipur spread over 6 acres that boast of world-class indoor and outdoor reading areas imbibed in motivating premises has earned wide appreciation among the student fraternity. The zone located in the Great Eastern Road, aimed at enhancing reading and fostering a learning environment will give students access to a state-of-the-art library, reading zone, e-library, multimedia room, reprography section, cafeteria, administrative area, waterbody, dense plantation and even an open gymnasium, swimming pool with a well laid out garden and trees. The books at the library would have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags.

New ADJ court brings relief

A new court of Additional District Judge in Jashpur brings much-needed relief to the stakeholders, clients and the parties concerned. Based on the motto of the Legal Service Authority — Access to Justice for All, the court is expected to provide relief to hundreds of clients and parties who have to travel 70 km for their cases in Pathalgaon. The court was inaugurated by district and sessions judge Rajnish Shrivastava. The new court also offers as a source of inspiration to the new law graduates.

Urja Mitra to redress grievances on power in rural areas

The state’s issues related to electricity in rural areas are set to be addressed through the project ‘Urja Mitra’. With over 46 lakh domestic users in Chhattisgarh and 70 % of them residing in rural areas, the Chhattisgarh State Power Companies, as part of the project are looking to appoint informed citizens from the rural areas and offer them training.

They will then work as a medium for the power companies to handle the grievances or any situation affecting the consumers related to the electric supply. Around 40 out of the 70% domestic users in rural areas lack the requisite awareness on how to share their problems or carry forward complaints.

