Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar by Congress, Samajwadi Party members

As soon as listed papers were laid and S Jaishankar made a statement on the ICJ verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadav case, Congress and SP members were up on their feet raising their respective issues.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Thursday adjourned for almost an hour after opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party members created an uproar over the Supreme Court ruling on the Karnataka issue and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as listed papers were laid and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on the ICJ verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadav case, Congress and SP members were up on their feet raising their respective issues.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow Congress leader Anand Sharma's point of order on the Supreme Court judgement on the Karnataka issue as well as the notice given by SP leader Ramgopal Yadav under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up the issue of deteriorating law and order in UP.

SP and Congress members rushed into the well of the House shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to first-order stoppage of transmission of proceedings on television and then adjourn the proceedings till 1200 hours.

Sharma said the Supreme Court order of Wednesday that the 15 rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka cannot be forced to take part in Assembly proceedings, was in "clear violation of the Constitution."

He cited the 10th Schedule of the Constitution that states that an MLA or MP would incur a disqualification if he votes/abstains from voting against the party directions.

He wanted a ruling from the Chair on the issue.

Naidu said the matter was not before the House but he would give a ruling later.

He did not allow him to raise the issue any further but Congress members were up on their feet vociferously protesting.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of killing of 10 Dalits in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh and said there was "jungle raj" in the state.

Naidu said he had disallowed the notice under Rule 267 but allowed the issue to be raised in a different form but SP members were unrelenting and rushed into the well of the House shouting slogans.

Naidu said it was a state matter and ordered that nothing shall go on record.

He thereafter also stopped telecast of the proceedings of the House on television.

"This is not the way. Please go to your seats. Nothing is being telecast. Nothing will be written. Why are you wasting your energy," he said.

As some Congress members too joined the wells, Naidu adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Congress Samajwadi Party Karnataka Crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp