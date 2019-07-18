Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh SC/ST panel orders invocation of NSA against Sonbhadra massacre culprits

Ten people were killed and 18 others injured as a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The UP SC/ST Commission Thursday asked state government to invoke the NSA and the Gangster Act against culprits behind killings of 10 tribal people in Sonbhadra district and take action against officials for their "negligence" in averting the massacre.

The Commission also rushed a two-member team of its Deputy Chairman Maniram Kaul and member Ramsewak Kharwar for a first-hand probe into the shootout, said an official statement.

The team will visit the scene of crime, meet the adivasis and injured persons and submit a report to SC/ST Commission chairman Brij Lal, said the panel.

Ten people were killed and 18 others injured as a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group.

The deceased belonged to the Gond tribe.

Directing Sonbhadra district magistrate and superintendent of police to arrest all the culprits at the earliest, the commission asked them to invoke the stringent National Security Act in the case to ensure that "the perpetrators of the crime do not get bail".

Public order has been disturbed because of this incident and it requirers invocation of the NSA and Gangster Act, the commission said.

The Uttar Pradesh Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes also sought the trial of the case by a fast track court to ensure its speedy disposal.

The commission said, "The matter pertains to an old land dispute under which there has been a continued move to evict the adivasis by musclemen and negligence of the police and administration can be seen in it."

"The officials conducting the inquiry also need to look into the negligence aspect and ensure that action is taken against officials and staff found responsible," the release said.

The Commission also directed the district adminstration to provide security to the adivasis by deploying adequate police force in the village, the release said.

The Commission asked government to make immediate payment of compensation as per the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to each of the families whose earning members died in the shootout.

The panel also asked the government to provide free education up to the graduation level to the children of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSA Sonbhadra massacre Sonbhadra
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp