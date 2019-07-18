Home Nation

Woman arrested for allegedly killing 14-month-old daughter in Nashik

The exact reason for which she allegedly killed her daughter was not yet known.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NASHIK: A 26-year-old married woman has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik city on suspicion that she killed her toddler daughter, police said Thursday.

Yogita Mukesh Pawar, the accused, had told police that an unidentified man entered her flat in Panchavati area here Wednesday morning and slit the throat of her 14-month-old daughter, Swara.

She had gone downstairs to put garbage in collection van at the time, and when she returned, the man attacked her too, the woman, who had knife injuries, told police.

The girl was declared dead on arrival at hospital. However, her story looked suspicious as no valuables had been stolen from the house, nor was there any sign of a scuffle between Yogita and the assailant, said deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil.

During questioning, she made contradictory statements, said inspector Suraj Bijali of Adgaon police station. Police also found a blade in the empty lift shaft of the building and the blood on it allegedly matched Yogita's own blood.

She was arrested Wednesday evening after she was discharged from the Nashik civil hospital. She was produced in a court Thursday which sent her in police custody till July 20, inspector Bijali said.

The exact reason for which she allegedly killed her daughter was not yet known, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Swara used to be ill very often.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Crime against children
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp