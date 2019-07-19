Home Nation

Centre, Assam move SC seeking extension of deadline for NRC finalisation

The Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that India cannot be the refugee capital of the world.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging wrongful inclusions and exclusions in the National Register of Citizens, the Centre and the Assam government Friday sought from the Supreme Court extension of the July 31 deadline for finalisation of the NRC and said India could not be the refugee capital of the world.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, that they be allowed to undertake verification of 20 per cent random samples of citizens for wrongful inclusions or exclusions in the NRC.

The court, which had fixed July 31 as the deadline for publication of the final list of the NRC, has now fixed the applications of both the governments for deliberation on July 23 on the issue of proposed sample survey.

"Please extend the deadline for publication of final Assam NRC from July 31 to a future date. There is a growing perception that many exclusions and many more inclusions have been made wrongly. India cannot be the refugee capital of the world," the solicitor general said adding there was a need to re-look the draft NRC list through sample verification.

ALSO READ | Students’ body in Assam demands constitutional safeguards for locals ahead of final NRC draft

Mehta further said that due to the involvement of local officers lakhs of people were wrongly included in the NRC in districts bordering Bangladesh.

Both the governments moved the apex court on July 17 seeking a direction for 20 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final NRC draft in the districts of Assam bordering Bangladesh and 10 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final draft in the remaining districts.

The Centre's plea has also sought to suitably modify the timeline fixed for publication of the final list of NRC from July 31 to a future date.

It has also sought a direction that such re-verification exercise to be conducted by Class I officers of the state government from other districts who have knowledge and experience of handling the process of enquiry/investigation.

The pleas have also sought a direction to fix the venue of the sample re-verification at a place which was not in the vicinity of the initial NRC verification to rule out the possibility of local influences, bias and threat.

It claimed that names of Indian citizens were excluded and illegal Bangladeshi migrants were included in the draft. It also referred to the apex court's 2018 order by which it had said it could consider a re-verification of 10 per cent of the people who were included in the draft NRC.

The top court had termed the issue as "human problem with great magnitude" and asked the state NRC coordinator to submit a report in a sealed cover on the ramification of allowing the claimants to file new sets of legacy documents.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017, and January 1, 2018, in accordance with the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC National Register of Citizens Supreme Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp