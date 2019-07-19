'Encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma has resigned from Mumbai Police: Sources
Published: 19th July 2019 12:25 AM | Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:25 AM
THANE: Senior inspector Pradeep Sharma, one of the famous `encounter specialists' of Mumbai Police, has resigned, sources said Thursday evening.
Sharma, who heads the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police at present, was not available for comments.
However, sources in the police department said he had tendered resignation earlier this month as he wanted to join politics, and the resignation has been accepted.