Ex-BJP MLA threatens CM Kamal Nath over injustice to poor people in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh staged a protest along with local residents at the Roshanpura Square in Bhopal against the proposed drive to remove encroachments in Central Bhopal and over-inflated electricity bills to poorer sections.

Shockingly, the former BJP legislator from Bhopal Madhya seat who is popularly called Mamma, was also seen during the protest threatening to spill the blood of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state’s chief secretary SR Mohanty, if injustice was meted out to poorer sections.

Amid the crowd of protestors shouting slogans against proposed drive to remove encroachments (particularly makeshift shops) from roads in the heart of Bhopal, the ex-BJP MLA said before journalists that blood will be spilled on streets and the blood will be of CM Kamal Nath and the chief secretary.

Singh, the former Bhopal district BJP president, who originally hails from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, also raised the issue of inflated bills being sent to poor people in the Congress regime. “Those poor people who got monthly electricity bills worth Rs 200 during Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s regime are not getting bills worth Rs 20,000.

If someone cuts your electricity over non-payment of bills, then you should be ready to disconnect the electricity connection of CM House. If our demands were not met and injustice was meted out to poor people, then we’ll storm into the CM House and State Secretariat and have tea there,” said Singh.

Singh along with local residents had planned to protest outside the Vidhan Sabha building, where the budget session is presently underway. But the procession wasn’t allowed by cops to go beyond Roshanpura Square.

Reacting to Singh’s threats, the Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya seat Arif Masood said the former BJP MLA’s statements exposes the true nature of BJP’s politics, which was also recently showcased by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya cricket bat attack on civic body official in Indore.

Meanwhile, the TT Nagar Police in Bhopal has lodged a case under Section 143 and 188 of IPC against Singh and others for unlawful assembly and protesting sans any permission.

“We’re also examining the video grabs of the protest and Singh’s interaction with media during the protest to ascertain the alleged threats made by him,” said TT Nagar police station in-charge Sanjiv Choukse.