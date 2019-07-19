Home Nation

IIT-Madras students come up with 'emergency ration' packets for distribution during quakes, floods

The IIT-Madras students -- Shikhar Prakash and Megha Agrawal, who has also filed for a patent for the same, have come up with the idea.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A submerged village in flood-affected Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have come up with "emergency ration" packets to be distributed during disaster relief operations at the time of floods and earthquakes and can also be consumed immediately or be left for microgreens to grow for later usage.

The "emergency ration" packets called "Green Aid", priced at about Rs 25 each, contains a mix of dried porridge, seeds, yogurt culture, and a packet of clean water.

The IIT-Madras students -- Shikhar Prakash and Megha Agrawal, who has also filed for a patent for the same, have come up with the idea.

"The distribution of the packets for disaster relief is not very frequent and usually victims are stranded for longer, so this ration can be eaten immediately, or the water packet can be broken within the unopened ration container to create ideal conditions to sprout the seeds and develop the yogurt culture," said Agrawal, a student of electrical engineering.

"Unlike the majority of the current relief food aid, Green Aid grows in nutritional value over time. Microgreens are little greens that are natural sources rich in vitamins and minerals.

The growing span of chosen microgreens is five to seven days and are many times more nutritious than their fully grown counterparts," she said.

Agrawal said Green Aid provides food that optimally meets set nutritional standards by directly growing food on food.

"Once the microgreens are ready on the edible food substrate, the entire contents of the packaging can be eaten, which has grown significantly in nutritional value overtime," she added.

Prakash, a student of design explained, "After extensive research and experimentation, the food substrate was finalised that meets the macronutrient requirements of people and also supports germination and growth of microgreen seeds on them."

"This food also remains edible and tasty over time. Such a food substrate eliminates the use of soil and water to grow microgreens. This ensures optimal use of resources in a grim situation such as floods or other disasters. To cater to regional taste palettes, the substrate can be conveniently modified and additional taste-makers or seasonings can be added," he added.

The duo came up with the product at "Invent@IITGN", a six-week annual summer programme at IIT-Gandhinagar.

The programme, in its second year, focuses on inventing, based on a similar programme in the US called "Invention Factory".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Emergency ration
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp