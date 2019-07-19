Home Nation

Indian Army helicopter on flood rescue operation makes emergency landing in Assam

The helicopter, which was returning to Guwahati after the rescue operation, developed a snag just after crossing Koithalkuchi village.

helicopter

For representational purposes

By PTI

NALBARI: An Army helicopter on flood rescue operation made an emergency landing in Assam's Nalbari district with three persons on board after it developed a snag on Thursday, officials said.

The helicopter, which was returning to Guwahati after the rescue operation, developed a snag just after crossing Koithalkuchi village, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing on the playground of Koithalkuchi High School, a defence official who rushed to the spot told reporters.

Two more choppers landed on the playground to rescue the stranded passengers of the helicopter but they could not detect the chopper's fault and left it behind to be repaired later, the official said.

Nalbari Superintendent of Police Amanjit Kaur said the helicopter had to make the emergency landing due to a technical snag.

