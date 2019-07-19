Jai Shri Ram row: TMC leader Madan Mitra plans 'Ram Katha' in Bhowanipore

By ANI

KOLKATA: Amid controversy over raising of Jai Shri Ram slogans in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra is planning to organise a 'Ram Katha' event on July 24 in his home turf Bhowanipore.

Mitra also informed ANI that apart from 'Ram Katha' he will also erect statues of Ram and Sita alongside the idol of Goddess Durga.

Mitra's ancestral house in Bhowanipore is situated at a stone's throw distance from that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In May, the West Bengal Chief Minister had reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying,"they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

"We will take action," she had added.

The incident happened after Mamata got off from her car and vented anger on the people raising the slogan.