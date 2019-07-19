Home Nation

No reservation for Economically Weaker Section students in AIIMS this year

Two new AIIMS were established in 2018 in Nagpur and Guntur with 50 seats each in temporary campus now increased to 100.

Published: 19th July 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (File Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the Centre’s direction to make Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation compulsory, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has failed to introduce the (EWS) reservation for students this academic season.

According to sources, the AIIMS authorities had appealed to the Union health ministry to exempt the EWS quota for the current academic season from all academic centres which has been accepted by the centre.

“Currently, AIIMS is not in a situation to increase the number of students. The accommodation needs to be done without affecting the present ratio of the unreserved. If the government had told to decrease the number of unreserved then we would have happily done that. But, to get 25 more we need to improve our infrastructure,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

“AIIMS doesn’t have enough hostels, lecture room, laboratories space to fit the students. The existing students are already facing trouble. So how can AIIMS make space for more? Parents have started complaining about the facilities that authorities provide,” the official noted.

Apart from Delhi, there are 14 other AIIMS in the country — Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Two new AIIMS were established in 2018 in Nagpur and Guntur with 50 seats each in temporary campus now increased to 100.

Six new AIIMS were added in 2019 — Gorakhpur, Bhatinda, Raebareli, Kalyani, Deoghar and Bibinagar with 50 seats each in the temporary campus.

“In some of the regional centres, there aren’t sufficient academic staff and buildings. Students get enrolled just for the name of AIIMS. But they deserve a better facility.

AIIMS will implement the reservation sooner or later but an exemption was demanded this year. A couple of other institutes has also sought exemption this year,” the official stated.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that around 4,800 MBBS seats have been reserved for students from EWS in the current year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EWS reservation EWS quota 10 per cent quota AIIMS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp