PM Modi assures delegation of Assam MPs of help to tide over flood crisis

'The flood damages happen every year and it affects the entire Assam and it has become a nightmare for the people of Assam,' the memorandum said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday assured a delegation of MPs from Assam of providing all central assistance to the flood-hit state where 28 of the 33 districts have been affected by the deluge.

The assurance to 10 BJP MPs from Assam came when they called on the Prime Minister to apprise him about the flood situation in the state and urged him to provide financial assistance to tide over the crisis.

"The Prime Minister gave us a patient hearing and assured that all central assistance will be given to the state government to provide succour to the distress people," MP from Mangaldoi Dilip Saikia told reporters after the meeting.

Later, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "A delegation of MPs from Assam, including Union Minister Shri Rameswar Teli met PM @narendramodi. There were discussions on the prevailing flood situation in the state and the steps being taken to assist those affected (sic)." Apart from Saikia and Teli, those who met the prime minister include Kamkhya Prasad Tasa, Pallab Lochan Das, Pradan Baruah, Tapon Kumar Gogoi, Rajdeep Roy, Queen Oza, Kripanath Mallah and Horen Singh Bey.

The team also submitted a memorandum to Modi urging him to announce a special package to mitigate the floods, which every year damage roads, houses and crops.

"The flood damages happen every year and it affects the entire Assam and it has become a nightmare for the people of Assam," the memorandum said.

Saikia said 1.11 lakh flood-affected people are currently in relief camps and the deluge has hit 114 revenue circles of the state.

The rampaging flood-hit 28 of the 33 districts in Assam, displacing nearly 54 lakh people and claiming nine more lives on Thursday to take the death toll to 36.

Famous rhinoceros habitats -- the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary -- continued to remain under the surging waters of the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries flowing above the danger mark in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

