PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech, gets 850 in 2 hours

Published: 19th July 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15 -- and received over 850 suggestions within two hours.

For the past four years, Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech which is made from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August," he tweeted.

An 'open forum' has been created on the NaMo App to receive suggestions.

"Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

The tweet was sent out at 11.15 a.m. By 2.15 p.m., Modi got over 850 inputs. These included steps to ensure compulsory mass education to providing clean and potable drinking water for all citizens.

An initiative on the lines of the Swachh Bharat campaign to motivate people to shift to renewable energy sources was suggested by one. Another called for a clampdown on burgeoning population to ensure fast economic growth.

This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.

(With additional inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App.
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp.
