Home Nation

Ready rehab plan for Muzaffarpur abuse victims: Supreme Court to TISS

TISS in its social audit had exposed the rampant abuse of minor girls at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Koshish, a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), to formulate individual rehabilitation plans for 44 inmates who were subjected to sexual and physical abuse in the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

TISS in its social audit had exposed the rampant abuse of minor girls at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The Centre informed the Bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, it was in the process of finalising child protection, specifically to address the rise in cases of sexual abuse of children.

ALSO READ: Muzaffarpur shelter home case - SC directs CBI to complete probe within three months

The Bihar government had filed an application seeking permission to unite the 44 children with their respective families. It told the court children staying at childcare institutions had become aggressive and handing their custody to their families might work in their favour.

Advocate Aparna Bhat, assisting the court as amicus curiae, informed the court the trial was on and the CBI was investigating the conspiracy behind the murder of children and the scope of outsiders' involvement in the crime.

Handing the custody of these children to their families might not work in their favour, she said. "The accused in the case can establish contact with their families," she said indicating that it was not favourable for the trial.

ALSO READ: 11 girls allegedly murdered by Brajesh Thakur, others - CBI to SC in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing TISS, informed the court a rehabilitation scheme was discussed at a meeting of the UNICEF, the state social welfare department, Koshish and others. "We need individual discussions with 44 children and develop a rehabilitation plan in the interest of each child. We also need to hold discussions with their families," said Grover.

The court said Koshish would interact with children and their families and submit a report in in four weeks. The Bench asked counsels to find a way to resolve this problem.

According to victims' statements, three children were killed and the CBI also exhumed skeletons during the probe, Bhat said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court TISS Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case Muzaffarpur shelter home rape Bihar Bihar shelter home rape case Bihar shelter home rape
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp