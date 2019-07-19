Richa Bharti alleges getting threats, provided security

Home Nation

RANCHI: Richa Bharti, the 19-year-old college student who was arrested for an objectionable Facebook post and released on bail on Wednesday by a Ranchi court, has been provided security cover after she informed the court about receiving threats over the social media.

Four security personnel were deployed outside her house on Friday.

Richa Bharti had on Thursday sought security from the court after it dropped its condition of distributing five copies of the Quran from her bail. She had also written to the Jharkhand Women's Commission about receiving threats.

"My family and I are getting threats on the social media. It is difficult for me and my family members to move out of our house. I can be attacked on my way to college," Richa Bharti told reporters on Friday.

Her family is also concerned about some fake social accounts, which have been opened in her name over the past few days.

Though reports say that the family is getting a lot of financial support. "Several people sought our bank account numbers after Richa's arrest came to the limelight. The money could have been deposited by them. I have not checked the account details," said Prakash Patel, Richa's father.

The Ranchi police is also searching for Abu Azmi Wasim, who posted some inappropriate comments against Richa Bharti on the social media. The Hindu Kranti Sena on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Wasim.

Richa Bharti was arrested last week after Anjuman Committee Pithoria registered an FIR against her at the Pithoria police station here alleging that she was spreading communal hatred through her Facebook post.

She was released on bail on the condition that she would distribute five copies of the Quran to different institutions and asked her to submit receipts in court within 15 days.

Richa Bharti, however, said she would move the High Court against the order. The Investigating Officer (IO) in the case on Wednesday, moved the court seeking modification of the Quran distribution condition citing difficulties in its implementation after which the court altered its order.

