Sonbhadra clash: Yogi assures strictest action against culprits, calls it land scam from Congress rule

LUCKNOW: Calling it a big land scam which culminated in the massacre of 10 tribals in Sonbhadra district of eastern UP, CM Yogi Adityanath assured the strictest action against the culprits and the scamsters as well here on Friday.

Expressing grief and dismay over the tragedy which claimed 10 lives and left 26 injured, the CM said five officials, including Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ghorawal were suspended and 29 persons, including the main accused gram pradhan (village head) Yagya Dutt and his brother, were arrested in the case so far. Even the weapons, including a licensed SBBL, a rifle, 3 DBBL gun and six tractors used in the incident, were also recovered from the spot.

The CM announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the aggrieved families and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

“The district administration and police officers were in the knowhow of the dispute despite which they failed to resolve the issue in time. On the basis of the probe report produced by the two-member committee, set up on the fateful day, SDM, Circle officer and Inspector -- all posted in Ghorawal police station area have been suspended. Beat sub-inspector and constable have also been suspended," the CM said while making a statement in the state assembly followed by a press conference.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress party, the CM held it responsible for the unfortunate incident. “In fact, the dispute finds its genesis in the illegal sale and purchase of gram panchayat land through fraudulent means. Vanvasis (tribal) used to ploughed it and the revenue officials in lure of transferred it in the name of Adarsh Society fraudulently in 1955. Then state was ruled by the Congress party,” said the CM adding that it was a blatant attempt to usurp the tribal’s rights.

CM Yogi continued that again under the Congress rule in 1989, the land for which villagers used to pay ‘lagan’ to the Adarsh society, was transferred in the name of a few persons related to some IAS officers of Bihar cadre. When those, who had got it illegally registered in their name, failed to take the possession from tribals even after three decades, they sold it off to Ubbha village head in 2017. The villagers stopped paying lagan and resisted every move the village head to take its possession till Wednesday July 17, 2019, said the CM.

However, reiterating his government’s commitment to ensure full justice to the aggrieved families, CM Yogi said that two a parallel probes were ordered to probe the issue thoroughly.

A three-member committee was set up under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, to investigate the revenue records related to the case since 1955. The panel would also comprise of Principal Secretary, Labour, and Commissioner of Vindhyanchal Commissionarate, Mirzapur. The second committe was set up under ADG, Varanasi zone, to examine the legal aspect of the issue. Both the committees would submit their detailed reports within 10 days.

“No one , whosoever, involved in the case would be spared and strictest action will be initiated against all the culprits how high and might they may be. Responsibility of officers will also be fixed ,” said the CM

