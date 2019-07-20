36 held for consuming liquor on Noida roads

By PTI

NOIDA: Three dozen people have been arrested here for consuming liquor at public place and creating nuisance, police said Saturday.

The arrests were made from 9 pm onwards on Friday during an inspection by teams of the Sector 20 and Sector 39 police stations, a senior official said.

"Thirty-six people were arrested during the inspection.21 of them from Sector 94, while 15 from Sector 29," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), he said.

"Order on roads is necessary to ensure law and order in society, therefore this action was carried out and would be repeated from time to time," Krishna said.

On July 6, the Noida Police had arrested 474 people in Noida and Greater Noida for consuming alcohol at public places and drunk driving in three hours under its 'Operation Clean'.