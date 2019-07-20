Assam: Centre to involve locals to ensure error-free NRC list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will involve non-locals in the NRC reverification process to ensure non-Indians don’t make it to the final list of Assam NRC. If the Supreme Court accepts the request of extending the July 31 deadline for publishing the final NRC, various steps will be taken during the re-verification process to ensure that the list is absolutely “error-free”, officials told this newspaper on Friday.

“The re-verification carried out in a particular district will not have officials from that district but from some other district to ensure that the process remains fair,” explained a senior ministry official. Earlier in the day, the Centre told the top court, which is monitoring the NRC exercise, that there is a growing perception that lakhs of illegal migrants have been included in the NRC list in alleged collusion with local NRC officials.

Another senior official said that Centre has sought re-verification of 30 per cent people in the draft list that includes 20 per cent of the population living in districts bordering Bangladesh or areas where “population has grown significantly” and 10 per cent in rest of Assam. “Wrongful inclusion in the list is a big concern and needs to be checked," he added.

ALSO READ | 'Miya' poet, booked for poem on NRC, expresses regret if his writing hurt Assamese sentiments