Home Nation

Assam: Centre to involve locals to ensure error-free NRC list

The Centre will involve non-locals in the NRC reverification process to ensure non-Indians don’t make it to the final list of Assam NRC.

Published: 20th July 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will involve non-locals in the NRC reverification process to ensure non-Indians don’t make it to the final list of Assam NRC. If the Supreme Court accepts the request of extending the July 31 deadline for publishing the final NRC, various steps will be taken during the re-verification process to ensure that the list is absolutely “error-free”, officials told this newspaper on Friday.

“The re-verification carried out in a particular district will not have officials from that district but from some other district to ensure that the process remains fair,” explained a senior ministry official. Earlier in the day, the Centre told the top court, which is monitoring the NRC exercise, that there is a growing perception that lakhs of illegal migrants have been included in the NRC list in alleged collusion with local NRC officials. 

Another senior official said that Centre has sought re-verification of 30 per cent people in the draft list that includes 20 per cent of the population living in districts bordering Bangladesh or areas where “population has grown significantly” and 10 per cent in rest of Assam. “Wrongful inclusion in the list is a big concern and needs to be checked," he added.

ALSO READ | 'Miya' poet, booked for poem on NRC, expresses regret if his writing hurt Assamese sentiments

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC NRC Assam citizenship
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp