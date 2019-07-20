Home Nation

CBI slaps cases on Hyderabad-based Mussadilal Jewellers for duping bank of Rs 75 Crore

Company's MD Mohan Lal Gupta and his son failed to return the amount to the Indian Overseas Bank. 

Published: 20th July 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A retail shop of Mussadilal Jewellers in Hyderabad (Photo|Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have registered criminal cases against Mussadilal Jewellers Exports Private Limited and its Managing Director Mohan Lal Gupta and his son Mussadilal Prasant Gupta for duping the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to the tune of Rs 75 crore by taking a loan and failing to return the amount.

The agency slapped cases of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct by unknown public servants.

Later, the case was handed over to the Bank Securities and Fraud Cell (BSFC) wing of the agency for further investigation.

According to CBI officials, Mussadilal Jewellers Exports Private Limited is in the business of manufacturing and retail sale of jewellery with its office and retail shops located at Punjagutta in the city.

"The Mussadilal Jewellery Managing Director Mohan Lal Gupta has given a personal guarantee for the loan his company availed from the complainant bank. He is the key person who executed documents with the bank. He is also aware of all the company transactions. His son Prasant Gupta is also aware of the financial transactions after they obtained the loan from the bank. Both Mohan Lal Gupta and his son Prasant perpetrated a fraud by defaulting," CBI officials said.

The IOB officials also informed the CBI officials that some public servants were colluding with Mussadilal Jewellers management in issuing the loan to the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mussadilal Jewellers Mohan Lal Gupta Bank fraud IOB loan defaulters
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp