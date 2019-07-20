Floods continue to pile agony in Bihar, Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI, PATNA, CHANDIGARH: Eleven more people died in the floods in Assam taking the death toll to 48 as of Friday. Two others were killed in landslides. The deaths in the past 24 hours occurred in Barpeta (three), Morigaon (three) and Dhubri (five) districts. Flood waters have started receding as rains have stopped. However, the affected people have not been able to return homes as their villages are still underwater.

Meanwhile, the prices of essential commodities have sky-rocketed in the state. Unscrupulous traders have hiked the prices of vegetables. The state government on Friday directed the authorities in all districts to regulate prices. Prices of vegetables, such as tomato, peas and beans, also surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh owing to supply crunch caused by heavy rains in the region.

Around 10,000 acres of paddy and cotton crop is underwater in Muktsar, Mansa, Bathinda and Patiala districts while 4000 acres of paddy crop is submerged in Sangrur due to a breach in Ghaggar river. Floods continued to wreak havoc in Bihar death toll reached 92 on Friday.

Relief and rehabilitation work continued in full swing with CM Nitish Kumar kicking off a programme under the Public Financial Management System for providing aid to flood victims. Under the programme, Rs 181.39 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of members of 3.02 lakh affected families in the initial phase.