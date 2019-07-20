Home Nation

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dies at 81; Modi 'saddened', Rahul 'devastated'

Dikshit was the longest-serving CM of Delhi, having been at the helm for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. 

Sheila Dikshit passed away at the age of 81.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has passed away in Delhi. She was 81.

She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Friday and breathed her last on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Fortis Escorts, said that Dikshit had suffered a heart attack at 3:15 pm and was then placed on a ventilator. But she could not be revived and passed away at 3:55 pm.

Her last rites will be held at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday. Her mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes at her residence 11.30 am tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to tweet his condolences: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti."

In his first reaction, Rahul Gandhi said, "I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his shock: "Just now got to know about extremely terrible news about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit ji. It's a huge loss for Delhi & her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

The Congress Party tweeted: "We regret to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

Dikshit was the longest-serving CM of Delhi, having been at the helm for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She had also served as the Governor of Kerala for five months in 2014.

Dikshit had contested the recent Lok Sabha polls from the North East Delhi constituency but lost to the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh in 1984 and subsequently served as a Union Minister from 1986–1989, first as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and then as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Dikshit is survived by son Sandeep and daughter Latika.

