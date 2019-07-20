Four Maoists involved in killing of five cops arrested in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: Four Maoist guerrillas involved in the killing of five security personnel were arrested by the Seraikela-Kharsawa district police on Saturday.

The four arrested Maoists include Sushil Tudu, Budhram Manjhi, Sri Ram Manjhi and Ramu Lohra. Police has also seized two bikes, mobile phones, the SIM card of a killed security personnel and other items from the arrested Maoists.

Kuldeep Dwivedi, Kolhan range Deputy Inspector General of Police, told IANS over phone, "Four Maoist guerrillas involved in the killing of five security personnel have been arrested by a police team. Sunil Tudu was arrested from Ichagarh area by the team and based on the information from Sunil other Maoists were arrested."

He said "The arrest of these four hardcore Maoists is a major breakthrough in the case in which five of our brave men lost their lives. The police is committed to carry out further intensive operations till all the perpetrators involved in the incident are arrested. The search operations in the area will continue with more intensity till the Maoists are wiped off."

According to Police, five security personnel were killed by the Maharaj Parmanik Maoist group at Kukru Haat in Seraikela-Kharsawa district on June 14. Seven groups with three members in each group were formed by the Maoists. They reached the market on bikes and attacked the security personnel while they were having cold drinks. They first hit them with sharp-edged weapons and later shot them with small arms like pistols and revolvers. They also looted the weapons, money and other things of the security personnel.