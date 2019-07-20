Home Nation

If not through talks, then we know how to resolve Kashmir issue: Rajnath Singh

Singh said Kashmir is in his heart and the government wants it to become not only paradise of India but tourist paradise of the world.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:03 PM

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Ujh Bridge in Kathua district. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANDORI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Saturday that the Kashmir issue will be resolved and no power on the earth can stop it.

Singh said Kashmir is in his heart and the government wants it to become not only paradise of India but tourist paradise of the world.

The defence minister earlier paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Dras sector as the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'.

He also inaugurated two bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba district. The bridge over the Ujh river in Kathua was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

It is the longest bridge constructed by BRO so far.

In Kathua, he said, "Kashmir ki samasya ka hal ho key raheyga, duniya ki koi taqat nahi rook shakti hai (Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it). If not through talks, then we know how," Singh said.

Singh maintained that he has made repeated appeals as a home minister asking "so-called leaders" for talks to resolve the issue.

Singh was the Union Home Minister in the previous government. "We want speedy development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

