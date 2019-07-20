Home Nation

Indian Navy raises new air squadron to add strength to India’s Act East policy

The Navy informed that the Squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai Airport.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

The new Squadron of Dornier Aircraft. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding towards India’s ‘Act East’ policy, Navy is commissioning a new Squadron of Dornier Aircraft on its eastern sea board and the Chief of the Naval Staff will commission the squadron.

The Navy told, “Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron, Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 313 at Chennai on 22 July 19. The new Air Squadron is scheduled to be commissioned by Admiral Karambir Singh at Naval Air Enclave, Meenambakkam.”

The Navy informed that the Squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai Airport.

The Dornier aircraft is fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ sensors and equipment which include Advanced Surveillance Radar, Electronic Sensors and networking features that would enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Navy and be a force multiplier during Search and Rescue Operations.

Commissioning of the Air Squadron under Eastern Naval Command would further strengthen Indian Navy’s efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safe guarding maritime interests in the Eastern Seaboard of India, added Navy.

Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in June 2014, it has transformed country’s ‘Look East’ policy into ‘Act East’ policy with increased involvement in the Bay of Bengal, especially in the maritime domain awareness, increased joint patrols and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) cooperation. The new Squadron will be contributing towards the maritime security of this region.

