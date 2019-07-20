Home Nation

'Leaving for now but will be back': Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Sonbhadra firing victims' kin

The Congress leader, who spent Friday night at a guesthouse in Mirzapur, said that the Sonbhadra victims had come on their own today to meet her but were detained by the police.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | AICC)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | AICC)

By Online Desk

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that she will be back to visit the villagers at Umbha in Sonbhadra, after meeting the families of firing victims following a night of detention in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader told media: “My objective has been served as I have met the victims of the firing. I am still under detention, let's see what the administration says.” She added that the Congress party will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died in the incident.

She also demanded the following from the Yogi Adityanath government: Rs. 25 lakh compensation for the affected families, a fast track trial, land titles for the tribals, security for the affected families and withdrawal of case against the villagers in the last few years over land disputes. 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim. (Photo | PTI)

An NDTV report also quoted Ms Gandhi taking a dig at the Centre with this quip, "The responsibility for the Sonbhadra massacre is with the Yogi government and not with Nehru."

Gandhi, who had spent Friday night at a guesthouse in Mirzapur, said that the Sonbhadra victims had come on their own today but were being prevented from doing so by the police and administration. She also urged media persons to put pressure on the administration to let the kin meet her.

Anurag Patel, DM of Mirzapur clarified, “Priyanka Gandhi was not arrested but was stopped from going to Sonbhadra since section 144 was imposed there. She was free to go anywhere except Sonbhadra.”

"The families of those who were killed and injured have come from Sonbhadra to meet me on their own. Two relatives of the victims have come here to meet me but 15 others are not allowed to meet me. Even I am not allowed to meet them. I do not understand what the Uttar Pradesh government and police administration want," Gandhi said while speaking to media persons here.

She further told media persons here, "Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dabwav banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain." (God knows what their the thought process is? You please put pressure, let them (kin of victims) come. They are after me.)

Earlier in the day, Priyanka met senior Uttar Pradesh administration officials and said she will not leave until and unless she is permitted to meet the victims' families.

"It has been 24 hours. I am not going to leave until and unless I am allowed to meet the victims of Sonbhadra's firing case," Priyanka said.

Congress leader said she has asked the police to allow her to visit Sonbhadra with two persons as that would not violate Section 144 imposed there, which restrict the movement of more than four persons in an area.

"I told police administration that I would go to meet victims affected by firing in Sonbhadra with two people and they can accompany me. But they did not listen to me. They asked me at night to go away from here. But I want to meet the victims' families. Let the police do whatever they want to do," she said.

The party workers sitting on dharna with her have maintained that the fight will continue till she is allowed to go and meet the victims of the firing incident.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka was detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area, which prohibits movement of more than four people in the area. She was escorted to Mirzapur by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Varanasi.

Priyanka had said that she wanted to meet the victims and was even prepared to go to jail for that.

"If the government wants to put me in jail for meeting the victims, I am fully prepared," Priyanka had tweeted.

She further said that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost. "I will not furnish the bail amount; I will not pay a single penny. I had said if Section 144 is imposed in Sonbhadra, I won't violate it, 2 people will go. But the action was taken. I have been kept here for the last 7 hours. I would not move without meeting them."

The Sonbhadra firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal when the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to 10 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sonbhadra Firing Sonbhadra Uttar Pradesh congress
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp