New-born girl child found in drain in Haryana's Kaithal 'rescued' by stray dogs

Sources said that a pack of stray dogs pulled the wailing child wrapped in a polythene out of the drain and dragged the baby on the street and then started barking.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:20 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A new born girl child was thrown in drain in Kaithal town of Haryana by her mother
but the toddler was rescued due to stray dog as she was wrapped in a polythene bag. This incident has once again given a bad name to the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’.

Sources said that a pack of stray dogs pulled the wailing child wrapped in polythene out of the drain and dragged the baby on the street and then started barking. This alerted passers-by, who called the police. The police team then took the toddler to the nearby hospital.

A CCTV footage showed the woman throwing the child and dogs later pulling out the child from the drain. The incident occurred around 4 in the morning of Thursday on Dogra gate in Kaithal.

An eyewitness said that he saw the dogs braking and thus came out of the house and when came out of the house to shoo away the dogs then he saw a polythene bag in which a baby was rapped and the tiddler was also crying and then called the neighbours and police.

“The child is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital,” said a police official. However, the Principal Medical Officer said the child, whose weight is less than 1,100 grams, is alive, but her condition is serious, efforts are on to save her. A case has been registered by the Haryana Police in this regard.

The Haryana Government has been claiming that there has been improvement in the sex ratio recorded by the CRS system of registration of birth in the state since the launch of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, from Panipat in 2015.

The government has embarked upon a multi-pronged drive to erase the black dot of skewed sex ratio state from the map of the state by conducting raids on illegitimate ultrasound centres, decoy-trapping of ultrasound and scanning institutes and registration of cases against the offenders.

