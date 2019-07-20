Home Nation

Synthetic milk racket busted in Madhya Pradesh, 62 held

Synthetic milk was being supplied to various areas in MP, UP and Rajasthan located closer to Morena and Bhind districts while other synthetic products to farther districts.

Published: 20th July 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image of milk vendors used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police have busted a racket involved in manufacturing synthetic milk and other products and distributing them to branded outlets in various states, a police officer said Saturday, adding that 62 people have been arrested.

The Special Task Force (STF) Friday raided factories based at Ambah in Morena district and Lahar in Bhind district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, around 400 kms from here, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoriya told PTI.

Police seized huge quantity of chemicals and preservatives besides around 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, over 500 kg of spurious 'mawa' or condensed milk and around 200 kgs synthetic cottage cheese in the operation.

The arrested persons were allegedly supplying highly toxic synthetic milk and milk products like 'mawa' and cottage cheese to branded outlets in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, he said.

"As many as 20 tankers and 11 pick-up vans containing spurious milk and other products were seized," the SP said.

Synthetic milk was being supplied to various areas in MP, UP and Rajasthan located closer to Morena and Bhind districts while other synthetic products to farther districts.

"A huge quantity of liquid shampoo, detergent, refined oil, maltodextrin powder, sodium thiosulfate and other chemicals were seized during the raids," the SP said, adding that the accused were using high quantity of preservatives.

He said STF sleuths also raided a dozen other locations on Saturday but found these premises locked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Synthetic milk Milk racket
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp