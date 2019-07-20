Twelve more die in Assam floods while nine of Japanese Encephalitis and AES in state

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twelve more people died in the flood in Assam which took the death toll to 60 while two others were killed in landslides.The deaths in the past 24 hours occurred in Nalbari (one), Barpeta (three), Dhubri (one), Morigaon (five) and South Salmara (two) districts.

Over 44 lakh people in 3,024 villages and localities of 24 districts have still remained affected. Altogether 1,31,586 of them were lodged in 929 relief camps.

According to official sources, 136 animals of the Kaziranga National Park died in the floods and vehicle hits. They included 12 rhinos, one elephant, one water buffalo, 96 hog deer, six swamp deer, nine sambars, nine wild boars and two porcupines. Five others died at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation.

Not just the flood, there is no respite from the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) as well. Nine more people died of JE and Acute Japanese Encephalitis (AES) in the state on Saturday. These took the JE and AES death toll to 231.