Two strategically important bridges near International Border inaugurated

The bridges have been built under Project Sampark, braving Pakistani shelling and weather vagaries during the monsoon season.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:22 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday inaugurated two strategically important bridges in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir that will help in smooth mobility of security forces in the border areas.

The bridges, near the International Border, have been built under Project Sampark, braving Pakistani shelling and weather vagaries during the monsoon season, officials said.

The 1,000-metre Ujh bridge in Kathua is the longest constructed by the Border Roads Organisation and it uses the precast segment technology, a defence spokesman said.

Built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the bridge is on Parole-Korepannu-Rajpura road over Ujh river.

The 617-metre Basantar bridge in Samba has been built at a cost of Rs 41.7 crore on Rajpura, Madwal, Pangadur, Phulpur road over Basantar river.

The bridges will provide smooth connectivity for residents during the monsoon season and are vital for mobility of security forces in the border areas, the spokesman said.

The defence minister said roads and bridges are lifelines of a nation and play a vital role in the development of remote areas.

He praised the BRO for working under hostile conditions in difficult areas, away from their families.

Reiterating Central government's commitment to improve connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly monitoring the progress of these projects and funds are being made available accordingly.

Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in PMO, too underlined the development programme of the Central government and Modi's steps to boost connectivity in the state.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, BRO Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh, other senior army, civil and police officers attended the event.

International Border

