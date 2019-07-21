Home Nation

Four persons lynched in Jharkhand on suspicion of practising witchcraft

 Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said a group of 10 masked men dragged them out of their houses and beat them to death with sticks.

Published: 21st July 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Villagers dragged out four people, including two women, out of their home at a village in Jharkhand’s Gumla district and lynched them on the suspicion of practicing ‘witchcraft’. 

Armed with traditional weapons, the angry villagers targeted Suna Oraon, Phagani, Chapa Bhagat and his wife Piri Devi in the dead of Saturday night at Piskari village under the Sisai police station. 

“All the four who were killed were suspected to be involved in witchcraft, which possibly triggered the dispute leading to their killing. Prima facie it appears to be a case of witch-hunting,” said Ranchi range DIG A Homkar. 

Some suspects were detained for interrogation. The Gumla SP is at the village and providing security to families of the victims, Homkar said.  

According to victim’s family members, Suna Oraon was first awakened, then they called out Fagni Devi, Chapa Bhagat and Piri Devi. The men took all the four to ‘Akhra’ (meeting place) of the village and beat them to death, they claimed. 

According to the daughter of Suna Oraon, her father was dragged from the house by some masked persons armed with sticks. “They locked us inside the house after taking my father with them. Later, we somehow traced his dead body at the Akhra,” recounted Sumati Kumari. But, she said, that she did not recognise the attackers as they had fully covered their faces. 

With a significant section of its population being tribals, witch hunting is a major social problem in Jharkhand. Awareness campaigns have not brought desired results, so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
witchcraft Lynching Mob Lynching
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp