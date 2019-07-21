Home Nation

J&K Governor receives flak after asking militants to 'target' politicians in state

Satya Pal Malik Sunday asked militants to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and rather target "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years".

Published: 21st July 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik sparked a controversy on Sunday when he asked terrorists to kill the corrupt who had looted Kashmir instead of killing innocent people.

“These boys who’ve picked up guns are killing their own people. They are killing policemen, SPOs and PSOs. I want to tell them, ‘why are you killing them? You should kill the corrupt. You should kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any such person?” Malik said while inaugurating the Kargil Ladakh Tourism festival at Kargil.

However, he went on to add that guns can never be a solution. “Nobody can force Indian government on the might of gun. India is a big country,” he added. The governor’s comments drew sharp reactions.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, tweeted:  “This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps he should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts (sic).”

“Is he trying to promote a jungle raj?” asked State Congress chief G A Mir. He said the governor’s statement did not behove the constitutional position occupied by Malik.

Malik also took a dig at the Valley’s mainstream parties saying they speak a different language when in Delhi while in Kashmir, they instigate the locals. In an indirect reference to the growing radicalisation of the youth in Kashmir, Malik said, “The maulavis say they (militants) will go to heaven. This is their religious issue. But maulavi saheb speaks of heaven after death. I say, ‘you will get two heavens if you shun the path of violence’.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp