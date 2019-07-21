J&K Governor receives flak after asking militants to 'target' politicians in state

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik sparked a controversy on Sunday when he asked terrorists to kill the corrupt who had looted Kashmir instead of killing innocent people.

“These boys who’ve picked up guns are killing their own people. They are killing policemen, SPOs and PSOs. I want to tell them, ‘why are you killing them? You should kill the corrupt. You should kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any such person?” Malik said while inaugurating the Kargil Ladakh Tourism festival at Kargil.

However, he went on to add that guns can never be a solution. “Nobody can force Indian government on the might of gun. India is a big country,” he added. The governor’s comments drew sharp reactions.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, tweeted: “This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps he should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts (sic).”

“Is he trying to promote a jungle raj?” asked State Congress chief G A Mir. He said the governor’s statement did not behove the constitutional position occupied by Malik.

Malik also took a dig at the Valley’s mainstream parties saying they speak a different language when in Delhi while in Kashmir, they instigate the locals. In an indirect reference to the growing radicalisation of the youth in Kashmir, Malik said, “The maulavis say they (militants) will go to heaven. This is their religious issue. But maulavi saheb speaks of heaven after death. I say, ‘you will get two heavens if you shun the path of violence’.”