Mobile phones, cannabis, cash seized from Bihar prisons

By PTI

PATNA: Mobile phones, SIM cards, cannabis, tobacco products and cash were among the banned items seized during simultaneous raids conducted at all the prisons of Bihar on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The raids were carried out in the central, divisional and sub-divisional jails across the state as per the directive of the Home Department.

A total of 11 mobile phones, two SIM cards, six mobile phone chargers, three packets of cannabis of one gram each, 1.

48 kg tobacco and Rs 5,140 in cash were seized, Diwan Zafar Hussain Khan, Joint Secretary-cum-Director (Administration), Bihar Prisons, said.

Khan said the objective behind the raids was to review the security in the jails and disciplinary action will be taken against the prison authorities for their lapses.

The prisoners, from whom the banned items were recovered, have been booked.