One dead, 18 injured after tempo overturns in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A labourer was killed and 18 others injured Sunday morning after their tempo overturned on Saket bridge in Thane, police said.

A Kapurbawadi police station official said occupants of the tempo were contract workers moving towards Mumbai to trim trees for the civic body there.

"The driver, who was also injured, was drunk at the time of the incident. We have registered a case," he said.