Home Nation

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay High Court asks NIA to inform trial completion time

The court asked NIA advocate Sandesh Patil to inform within two weeks till what time the trial is expected to go on and give a schedule, stating by when it will be completed.

Published: 22nd July 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

BJP MP and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Monday sought to know from the National Investigation Agency the estimated time by which trial in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case would be completed.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by one of the accused, Sameer Kulkarni, seeking for trial proceedings to be video recorded and a direction to the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

The court asked NIA advocate Sandesh Patil to inform within two weeks till what time the trial is expected to go on and give a schedule, stating by when it will be completed.

According to Patil, out of 475 prosecution witnesses, the trial court has till date examined 124 witnesses.

Meanwhile, in another matter related to the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought further time to submit a list of names of prosecution witnesses whom they propose to examine out of those whose statements have been truncated.

A division bench of Justices I A Mahanty and A M Badar was hearing a petition filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit, another accused in the case, seeking non-truncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet.

The bench posted the petition for hearing on August 2.

ALSO READ | Witness identifies Pragya Thakur’s bike used in 2008 Malegaon blast

Patil told the court that the NIA would not examine till then the evidence of those witnesses whose names and statements have been truncated.

The high court last week directed the NIA to give names of the prosecution witnesses whom they propose to examine out of those whose statements have been truncated.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

In October last year, a special court framed charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Purohit, Pragya Singh Thakur (now a BJP MP), Kulkarni and some other accused persons in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombay High Court Malegaon Blast
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp