Budget session may be extended to clear pending Bills

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is likely to recommend extending the ongoing Budget session of Parliament till August 2. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi.

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

The government is also slated to share report card of its first 50 days on Monday. 

The session is scheduled to conclude on July 26 while a long list of legislative business awaits Parliamentary nod. “The Budget session is set to be extended to ensure that there are additional five working days. Most of the time of the session has so far been consumed in the passage of the Budget, besides legislative proposals which had lapsed,” said a sources.

The government will bring the contentious triple talaq Bill in the last leg of the current session, sources added.

With both Houses of Parliament showing record performance with largely disruption-free sittings, the  government is hoping to slog its legislative businesses in the remaining 10 odd days. 

“Over 30 Bills had lapsed on account of dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha for not being introduced in the Rajya Sabha. The passage of all such Bills is essential to ensure that the ordinances are replaced,” the source said.

The government had taken up the 100 days agenda for prioritising a few of the policy actions for all the ministries.

