Evolution and agitations to rebuild CPI, says new general secretary D Raja

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: D Raja, the first Dalit to take over as CPI general secretary, is hopeful of re-energising the party by “unleashing” a series of agitations against the central government and evolving, keeping in mind the new reality.

The party registered one of its worst performances in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning just two seats in Tamil Nadu and failing to open its account even in Kerala.

READ MORE | Rajya Sabha MP D Raja to replace Sudhakar Reddy as CPI general secretary

Raja hails from Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.

Acknowledging that people are moving away from the CPI, Raja says efforts need to be made to instil confidence in the minds of the masses about the party. At the same time, the party needs to evolve in the new situation to fight fascist forces, he adds.

“We will unleash movements and agitations. The party must be re-energised and rejuvenated at all levels. We must reach out to the younger generation, women, Dalits, adivasis and minorities. The government is pursuing retrograde economic and social policies that will affect the masses,” says Raja, a two-term Rajya Sabha member.

His term in the Upper House ends this week.

The 70-year-old leader, who took over from Sudhakar Reddy after he stepped down following ill-health, emphasised the need to strengthen the communist movement. “There is a need to launch a united campaign by all secular democratic left forces. We all will do serious evaluation and plan state-wise strategy to take on the BJP.”