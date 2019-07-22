Home Nation

Foreign minister Jaishankar holds talks with Russian Deputy PM Yury Borisov

President Putin has formally invited Prime Minister Modi to be the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in early September.

Published: 22nd July 2019 11:46 PM

Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar.

Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and discussed key aspects of bilateral ties, including the upcoming summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

"Productive discussion with Russian Deputy PM Yury Borisov, co-chair of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission-TEC. Preparing for the September Summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Putin," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar had met another Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev in June and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum later this year.

Prime Minister Modi had met the Russian president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship.

