Home Nation

I met accident as driver had cataract: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Piloting the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Gadkari's remarks were aimed at highlighting how many drivers employed with different governments are not medically fit.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha on Monday that he had suffered a road accident in Maharashtra as his driver had impaired vision due to cataract in one eye and that a chief minister once told him that his driver was "blind in both eyes".

Piloting the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Gadkari's remarks were aimed at highlighting how many drivers employed with different governments are not medically fit, though they evoked laughter among the amused members.

Asked by an MP as to how the chief minister's driver functioned when he was "blind" in both eyes, Gadkari said he did so by hearing the sounds around him and cited the stuntmen who ride bikes blindfolded.

The minister, however, might have meant that the driver had impaired vision in both his eyes.

He used the Hindi word 'andha' (blind) to describe it.

He did not name the chief minister.

A ministerial colleague also told him that his driver had impaired vision in one eye, Gadkari added.

Gadkari, then the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, and his family members had met a serious accident in 2001 when their car rammed into a stationary truck at night.

He said in Lok Sabha that he later got to know that his driver had a cataract in one eye and that many government drivers have a similar condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp