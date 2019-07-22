Home Nation

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on RTI amendment bill amid din

He said that the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to remove some of the anomalies in the Act of 2005.

Published: 22nd July 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

The banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Bill, 2018 was considered by the Lok Sabha in February and after discussion, the same was passed.

The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh moved the RTI amendment bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Monday saying it is aimed at streamlining and institutionalizing the functioning of information commission.

He said that the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to remove some of the anomalies in the Act of 2005.

"Through this amendment, we would rather be able to streamline and institutionalize the functioning of Information Commission and remove some of the anomalies, " he said.

The minister said the Chief Information Commissioner's status is regarded at par with that of Chief Election Commissioner which, in other words, becomes equal to that of Chief Justice of India.

He said there were a number of judgments and recommendations including that from the second administrative reforms commission which suggested that "such anomalies should be done away with".

He expressed confidence that members will respect the spirit with which the bill has been brought in and assured that the government will look at suggestions with an open mind.

The bill seeks to give the central government power to fix the tenure and salaries of information commissioners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTI RTI Amendment Bill Lok Sabha Election Commissioner Jitendra Singh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp