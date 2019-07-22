Home Nation

Mamata flays BJP over IT notice to Durga Puja committees in Bengal

Attacking the BJP, Banerjee said those who talk about Hinduism before the elections are insulting a religious festival like Durga Puja by asking the organisers to pay income tax.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the BJP-led NDA government's move to send income tax notices to Durga Puja committees in the state and said religious festivals should not be taxed.

"Festivals are festivals. Those who believe in the Hindu religion, observe Durga Puja. It is a matter of excitement and wonder around the globe. Many political parties do not have to pay income tax for the funds they spend during the elections. Then why would the Puja committees have to pay tax? I condemn this attitude," Banerjee said after holding a meeting with Zilla Parishad members at the state secretariat.

"Moreover, the pujas are mostly organised by collecting subscriptions from people and through sponsorships. The people who give subscriptions already pay income tax and the companies that sponsor, give GST. Durga Puja is not a commercial function, it is a social function. The government has a social obligation towards such programmes. So the government cannot take income tax from them," she said.

Attacking the BJP, Banerjee said those who talk about Hinduism before the elections are insulting a religious festival like Durga Puja by asking the organisers to pay income tax.

"They talk about Hinduism before the elections and after the election is over, they ask for income tax from the biggest Hindu festival here (Bengal). It is not right. People of all religions attend the Durga Puja. This should not happen. It is an insult to the Puja," she claimed.

The Chief Minister said her government had paid an honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the community Durga Puja organisers last year as it has a social obligation to support such community programmes and plans to do the same this year.

Accusing the saffron party of trying to "capture" many things including EVMs with the "power of money", Banerjee said the party should try to win over people's hearts instead.

"Money can buy many things. One can capture the walls, capture the EVM machines but one cannot capture people's hearts with money. BJP should first learn to win over people's hearts," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Puja committees Durga Puja Mamata Banerjee
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp