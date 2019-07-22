Newspapers tell me where I work, says Prashant Kishor on working with Aditya Thackeray
Prashant runs a political advocacy team, I-PAC and is known for charting election victories for various political parties, including the recent massive victory of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.
NEW DELHI: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
"Ironically, these days I get to know where ALL I am working only through newspapers!!" he wrote on Twitter.
