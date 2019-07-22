Home Nation

With Pakistan airspace reopened, Air India to resume flights on Delhi-Kabul, Lucknow-Najaf routes

Pakistan had shut its airspace on February 26 due to the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force, which resulted in a significant rise in Air India's operating costs.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Air India flight

Air India flight (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan reopening its airspace, national carrier Air India will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Kabul and the Lucknow-Najaf routes from August 5 and October 28, respectively, said Air India chief on Monday.

"As Pakistan airspace is now open, we will start the flights on the Delhi-Kabul route from August 5. The flights would run five days per week and we would open the ticket booking for them within one or two days," Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani told PTI.

"As the demand of flights on the Delhi-Kabul route is very high, we would make it a daily flight in the winter schedule," he added.

Pakistan had shut its airspace on February 26 due to the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force, which resulted in a significant rise in Air India's operating costs on flights connecting north Indian cities and regions eastward of Pakistan.

Consequently, in March, Air India had suspended flights on the Lucknow-Najaf, Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham and the Delhi-Kabul routes.

Pakistan opened its airspace on July 16.

Lohani said, "Flights on the Lucknow-Najaf route will start from October 28 this year. We will be operating A320 aircraft on this route."

The tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham Air India flight would resume its services on August 15, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced last week.

Lohani said the national carrier would start operating a wide-body B787 aircraft on the Delhi-Singapore route in the winter schedule.

Currently, the airline operates narrow-body aircraft A320 on this route.

The national carrier lost Rs 491 crore till July 2 due to the closure of the Pakistan airspace, according to data presented by Puri in the Rajya Sabha on July 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp