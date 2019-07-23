17-year-old searching for ball shot at by businessman's guard for scaling boundary wall in Lucknow

By Online Desk

A 17-year-old boy was shot at by a businessman's personal guard for entering into the man's property in Lucknow's Gorakhnath area on Monday.

Arvind Kumar was shot in the head by a double-barrel rifle after he scaled the boundary wall of the businessman’s house to search for a ball, Hindustan Times reported.

The injured boy was rushed to the BRD Medical College from where he was referred to Lucknow’s SGPGI. Arvind who passed his 12th standard exam and ran a vegetable shop in the vicinity.

The property where Kumar was shot at, belongs to Chandra Prakash Aggarwal, a top businessman, and owner of the manufacturing unit of Gallant Sariya in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.

As per an eye witness, few boys were playing outside his premises and the ball went into the building. As Arvind climbed the boundary wall, the guard opened fire at him. Upon hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot in a bid to catch the accused but he managed to escape.

SHO Gorakhnath told HT, “We have registered a case against the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s father. The law will take its course.”

