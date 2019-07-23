37 persons die in natural calamities in UP, Yogi Adityanath announces financial aid

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least 37 persons were killed in natural calamities including 35 lost life due to lightning across 13 UP districts since Saturday and two died from a snake bite after the rains in Uttar Pradesh.

According to government sources, seven people lost their lives each in Kanpur and Fatehpur. Five persons died in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three Hamirpur three, two Ghaziabad, while one each died in Deoria, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Banda and Chitrakoot. Besides, 13 people were injured and 20 houses were damaged ue to heavy rains in various parts of the state.

While expressing grief over the deaths, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a financial aid of ₹4 lakh each to the family members of those killed. He issued directives to the DMs concerned to make arrangements to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured admitted in the hospitals.

The government sources said that at most of the places where lightning struck those who were working in their fields. As per SP, Kanpur rural, Pradumn Singh, those who were hit included people working in fields or had taken shelter under the trees.

In Ghatampur, places, where lightning struck killing seven, included Mohammadpur, Mawai Bachchan, Syondi Lalaipur, Targaon, Tejpur, Kushmanda and Ballahan villages.

Among the dead were two women and two youths said the police.

Similarly, four persons were killed in Badawali and Bharosa villages of Moth police area in Jhansi while nearly 12 suffered grievous injuries.

They were in the paddy fields when the lightning struck, said the police adding 12 people received burns and had been admitted to hospital. A large number of cattle also perished in the lightning, police said.

A child was killed and his father and brother were injured in Rajapur of Chitrakoot, police said.