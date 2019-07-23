Home Nation

37 persons die in natural calamities in UP, Yogi Adityanath announces financial aid

Yogi Adityanath also issued directives to the DMs concerned to make arrangements to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured admitted in the hospitals.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least 37 persons were killed in natural calamities including 35 lost life due to lightning across 13 UP districts since Saturday and two died from a snake bite after the rains in Uttar Pradesh.

According to government sources, seven people lost their lives each in Kanpur and Fatehpur. Five persons died in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three Hamirpur three, two Ghaziabad, while one each died in Deoria, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Banda and Chitrakoot. Besides, 13 people were injured and 20 houses were damaged ue to heavy rains in various parts of the state.

While expressing grief over the deaths, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a financial aid of ₹4 lakh each to the family members of those killed. He issued directives to the DMs concerned to make arrangements to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured admitted in the hospitals.

The government sources said that at most of the places where lightning struck those who were working in their fields. As per SP, Kanpur rural, Pradumn Singh, those who were hit included people working in fields or had taken shelter under the trees. 

In Ghatampur, places, where lightning struck killing seven, included Mohammadpur, Mawai Bachchan, Syondi Lalaipur, Targaon, Tejpur, Kushmanda and Ballahan villages. 

Among the dead were two women and two youths said the police.

Similarly, four persons were killed in Badawali and Bharosa villages of Moth police area in Jhansi while nearly 12 suffered grievous injuries.

They were in the paddy fields when the lightning struck, said the police adding 12 people received burns and had been admitted to hospital. A large number of cattle also perished in the lightning, police said.

A child was killed and his father and brother were injured in Rajapur of Chitrakoot, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp