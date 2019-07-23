Home Nation

BJP leaders signal extending Parliament session

After the meeting in the Library Building of Parliament, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said senior leaders had indicated that the Parliament session could be extended but no decision was taken.

Published: 23rd July 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on July 18, 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday discussed extension of the ongoing session of Parliament by upto 10 days and a roadmap for providing tap water to each household among other issues.

After the meeting in the Library Building of Parliament, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said senior leaders had indicated that the Parliament session could be extended but no decision was taken.

"It has been indicated that Parliament session could be extended by 7-10 days. It could be more given the pending legislative business," said Tiwari.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a presentation at the meeting on the water crisis facing the nation. The presentation cited examples of various countries, which faced acute water shortage but have addressed the problem successfully.

"In 2019, the water stock is 40 per cent lower compared to 1991. If this trend continues, there will be a major crisis. But our Prime Minister has identified the issue in time and it would be resolved," said Tiwari.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India BJP Parliament Indian parliament
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp