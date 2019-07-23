Home Nation

Cleric appeals government for strong law on lynching

People raise slogans and hold placards as they protest against mob lynching and sexual violence against women in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

People raise slogans and hold placards as they protest against mob lynching. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the eye of storm for allegedly prodding his followers to buy weapons for self-defence, Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad did a volte-face by urging the government to come up with a strict law on mob lynching.

Jawwad issued a press release on Monday clarifying that his intention was not to give arms’ training to Muslims and SC/ST communities as reported by a section of media. The intention was to arm the vulnerable against incidents like mob lynching, he claimed. 

SP MLA in a soup

SP MLA Nahid Hasan was caught on camera urging Muslims to boycott shopkeepers and traders who supported the BJP. A video on social media shows Hassan telling Muslims that they buy materials from these shops and that’s how these BJP loyalists were surviving. On being asked about the video, Hasan accepted that it indeed was his message. 

An FIR has been filed and he has been booked under Sections 153, 153(A), 153(B), 505(2) and 188 of IPC.  

