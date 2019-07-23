Home Nation

Guwahati diary

The Rajdhani Express has emerged as a favoured train of narcotic smugglers who come to the Northeast from various parts of the country.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Favoured train of smugglers

The Rajdhani Express has emerged as a favoured train of narcotic smugglers who come to the Northeast from various parts of the country. There are very days when the GRP personnel in Guwahati return empty handed while carrying out raids to confiscate marijuana and other narcotic items smuggled on this train. In the latest incident, two women were arrested along with drugs worth several lakhs of rupees. The GRP says the smugglers consider the Rajdhani Express as the safest bet as they believe they will be above the suspicion of the police given that mostly affluent people prefer this train.

Akshay Kumar wins hearts

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has won many hearts in Assam by appealing to the people to not just grief on the social media but “react” to help the victims with whatever money they can afford. He himself has donated I2 crore as flood aid. The actor was moved after coming across a photograph where a woman in neck-deep water, with her minor child placed on her shoulder, was seen battling the deluge. But, Priyanka Chopra’s silence drew criticism from the public. Later, the Assam government came out with a statement that its contract with the Bollywood actress had already expired. Priyanka was the brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

Soaring veggie prices

Blame it on unscrupulous traders who play all tricks to earn profit. The prices of vegetables have sky-rocketed in Guwahati much to the resentment of city residents. The prices differ from vendor to vendor and, sometimes, in the same market. Retail vendors say the prices have gone up as the supply is very low. They blame whole-sellers for the high prices of vegetables. Recently, the Assam government-directed authorities in all districts to regulate the prices. The government also directed them to visit the markets regularly to monitor prices. Despite that, the vendors are selling vegetables at exorbitant rates.

Ad scam in Railways

A massive advertisement scam has jolted the Guwahati-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Recently, the CBI raided offices, official quarters and private residences of six NFR employees, including a senior public relations officer, who were allegedly involved in a Rs 158-crore scam.  The federal agency also registered a case against them. The NFR staffers embezzled the money by showing payments being made against advertisements bills to some newspapers which actually did not exist, the CBI said, adding that the accused had submitted and cleared 5,842 bills worth I157.40 crore from 2014 to 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp