India to host launch of Global Innovation Index 2019

The index assumes significance as it is globally considered to be a source of insight into the multidimensional facets of innovation-driven growth.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India will host the launch of the 12th edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019, an official said on Tuesday.

The launch will take place on Wednesday, July 24, in New Delhi and is being co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The report will be unveiled by Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

The index assumes significance as it is globally considered to be a source of insight into the multidimensional facets of innovation-driven growth.

Providing 80 detailed metrics for 129 economies, the GII has become one of the leading references for measuring an economy's innovation performance.

